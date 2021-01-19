Tanzania: Register Your Businesses As Genuine Taxpayers, Zanzibar Minister Urges

19 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

ZANZIBAR Acting Minister of Trade and Industry Development Mudrik Soraga has urged traders to register their businesses, a step that will enable them to be officially recognised as taxpayers, who contribute to the development of the nation.

He said this while closing the 7th Zanzibar Business Festival at Maisara Stadium held annually to celebrate the Zanzibar Revolutionary Revolution, which this year was the 57th anniversary.

Mr Soraga, who is also Minister of State in the President's Office (Economy and Investment) urged entrepreneurs to have a culture of participating in various local and international trade fairs to enhance their experience.

"We have the honour of inviting foreign traders to participate in this festival in the coming years, a step that will make it more international and expand the scope of local traders to learn more," said Mr Soraga.

On the occasion, the minister awarded NMB Bank and several other financial institutions that sponsored the seventh Zanzibar Business Festival.

Speaking after receiving the award, NMB Zanzibar Branch Manager Abdalla Duchi said the financial institution would continue providing better services aimed at meeting the needs of its customers in line with Zanzibar's blue economic policy.

"Our bank is a major industry stakeholder and for small businesses to improve their future we have to have better customer service and even social institutions," said Mr Duchi.

He thanked the Zanzibar Ministry of Trade and Industry Development for organising the festival as it provided an opportunity for them (NMB) to learn more and get a better scope to showcase their services.

The 7th Zanzibar Festival with 360 participants wound up last Sunday was opened by Union Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

