Somalia: 4 Killed Including Dep Commissioner in Mogadishu Roadside Bombing

19 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least four people have been killed including the deputy commissioner for security and politics in Garasbaale Abdirashid Dubad following a landmine explosion.

The deputy commissioner for security in Garbaharaey was travelling with a youth activist and his driver at after their vehicle ran into an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Dharkenly district in Mogadishu.

Director of Medina Hospital Dr. Hashim Mohamed Farah who spoke to the media said six people are nursing injuries at Madina hospital while four others died.

Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the latest via online.

The militant group affiliated to Al-Qaeda killed six soldiers including a commander who later succumbed to injuries sustained from the attack in Lower Shabelle region on Sunday.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after U.S airstrike targeting Al-Shabaab radio station destroyed Al-Shabaab base in Bakool region according to AFRICOM.

The militant group is fighting to overthrow the U.N backed fragile central government to establish Sharia law based in the own understanding.

The group has been driven from Mogadishu in 2011 by AMISOM and Somali military but the still control but they still control large swathes of rural southern and central Somalia.

