Nigeria: LGA Chairperson-Elect Dies Three Days After Election

19 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Ali Namadi, who was elected chairman of Bebeji Local Government on Saturday, died Tuesday morning

A man who was elected local government chairman in the just concluded council polls in Kano State has died.

Ali Namadi was elected chairman of Bebeji Local Government on Saturday in elections that returned candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) winners in all the 44 councils of the state.

The council officials are yet to be sworn in.

Mr Namadi's campaign's spokesperson, Ibrahim Tiga, said he died early Tuesday morning.

Mr Tiga did not disclose the cause of Mr Namadi's death.

He said the funeral prayers will be held in his hometown, Bebeji, Tuesday morning.

