Nigeria: Covid-19 - Kano Reintroduces Ban On Viewing, Event Centres

19 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The Kano government directs civil servants to stay at home as COVID-19 related deaths rise to 70.

The Kano State government on Tuesday ordered the shutting down of viewing and event centres across the state following increasing COVID-19 cases.

The government also directed all civil servants to stay at home as death and infection figures soar.

In the past four weeks of the second wave, 10 persons have died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll in the state to 70.

The rise in mortality shows that the second wave of the pandemic is deadlier than the first as more patients are symptomatic and require breathing support.

On Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 1,617 new infections across the nation, the second-highest daily tally, with Kano having 26, raising the state's confirmed cases to 2,617.

The state's Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, in a statement, said the renewed ban on operations of the centres was part of the decision reached at a meeting at Africa House, Kano on Monday.

Mr Garba, however, explained that workers on essential services such as healthcare service providers, fire service, water board, teaching staff, security guards and the media are exempted from the ban.

The commissioner said the government would continue to work towards ensuring compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

He said security agents have been mandated to take necessary measures to enforce compliance with the directives.

