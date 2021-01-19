Liberia: Police IG Returns Honor to Minister Kemayah for Giving Lnp UN Recognition

-

The Liberia National Police through its Inspector General, Patrick Sudue, has bestowed honor upon Foreign Minister, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., for what the law enforcement agency refers to as "His valuable services" while serving as Liberia's Permanent Ambassador at the United Naions.

At a recent ceremony held for the departure of four LNP officers to serve on the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, the LNP described the honor bestowed upon Minister Kemayah as "Honorary Chief of Police," manifesting the LNP's appreciation in recognition for the push Minister Kemayah made on its behalf while serving with the United Nations.

Minister Kemayah was gowned Wednesday, January 13, 2020 by Police Inspector General, Col. Patrick T. Sudue at Anglers Bar on Capitol Hill during a dinner held by police authorities in honor of four departing LNP Peacekeepers, who are due to partake in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The four LNP officers commissioned to serve in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan include the team leader, Chief Superintendent Togba J. Massaquoi, Chief Superintendent Anthony Blaye, Superintendent Rachel Briggs Harris and Sargeant Abdullai Dukuly, Jr.

In addition to the gowning, Col. Sudue along with the National Security Advisor to the President, Jefferson Karmon, and other senior joint security officials pinned Minister Kemayah with a golden insignia or police batch with the inscription "Chief of Police," making him an Honorary Senior Officer of the Liberia National Police.

According to Col. Sudue, Minister Kemayah's intervention and instrumentality that led to the acceptance of Liberia's contribution of Police Force to peacekeeping mission with the United Nations, the first to happen in post-war Liberia under the supervison and stewardship of Col. Sudue.

"Sir, we will like to bless God for you and your family. Please extend to your wife that the Liberia National Police appreciates her. It's because of her you are here. Thank you, thanks to your family, thanks for all that you have done for LNP. We'll always remember you," Col. Sudue said during the gowning ceremony.

With poor human rights records being recorded about the Liberia National Police over the years, the departure of four commissioned officers to serve with the UN Mission in South Sudan is a big boost for the police in the George Weah Administration.

The first two officers of Liberian Police Peacekeepers to depart for South Sudan had already left since January 14.

Col. Sudue recalled that in his quest to have Liberian police officers served on UN peacekeeping missions, he was invited to New York in December 2018 by the former Liberia's Ambassador to the United Nations, now Foreign Minister Kemayah, to a meeting.

In that meeting, Col. Sudue recalled that Minister Kemayah afforded him the opportunity to meet the Officer-in-Charge of United Nations Police (UNPOL), where modalities of Liberian Police on UN peacekeeping missions were highlighted.

Col. Sudue told the departing LNP officers to exhibit high quality discipline, diligence and dutiful behavior on the mission as they are bearing the Flag of the Republic of Liberia.

Responding after the gowning, Foreign Minister Dee - Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., said he was surprised by how the police had honored him, saying he never expected it.

"I'm surprised! I never expected this. I was working in [my] office and the Inspector General kept calling me. I answered him twice before coming to this program. All I know from the letter he wrote is that I am coming for a dinner, farewell dinner in honor of our officers leaving for this historic mission," Minister Kemayah said.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Police Inspector General, his team of leaders and the entire LNP for the honor. Minister Kemayah dedicated the Honor to the Republic of Liberia, adding that it is within the wisdom of the President he was able to go to the UN as Liberia's Ambassador to achieve the what he achieved for the LNP.

According to Minister Kemayah, through the instrumentality, mandate, guidance and directive of President Weah, Liberia was elected as a member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council for a three - year tenure starting January 1, 2021, the first time in 30 years.