Rwanda: Agric Ministry Explains Death of Tilapia Fish in Lake Muhazi

19 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jean De Dieu Nsabimana

More than 3,700 tilapia fish died in a floating cage on Lake Muhazi on Sunday, January 17, after three days of minimal oxygen through the cage, the Ministry of Agriculture has explained.

The cage had at least 10,000 fish of the same variety.

According to eyewitnesses, the fish started dying from 2am on Sunday, January 17 from the cage owned by Haguruka Dukore, a cooperative of 18 youths from Mununu Cell, Fumbwe Sector in Rwamagana District.

The ministry, which visited the area on Sunday morning to assess the problem, has concluded that heavy rains over the previous days caused erosion that disturbed the water and the submarine plants. This subsequently clogged cage nets and freshwater could not come in, causing shortage of oxygen for the fish.

The ministry stated on Twitter that, to solve this problem, they moved the cage to a side with deeper water, from 6.6 metres to 8.2 metres, with the wind also allowing the water coming in and out of the cage.

The cages were cleaned and the technicians removed other debris that could prevent the exchange of water between the cage and the surrounding water.

Aimable Musengamana, the president of the cooperative, said the fish that had been in the water for six months had matured and was set for harvesting on January 20.

"This is certainly a big loss, he said, mentioning that the previous round they had harvested around Rwf5 million.

"We have reinvested all the money we had, we had bought all the feeds and no money is left, this is a big loss for us," he said.

Farmers were advised to regularly clean the floating cages, and to report to concerned officials as soon as they notice an unusual behaviour of their fish such as loss of appetite, among others.

The owners were told that they can eat or sell the surviving mature fish since it was found to be safe.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.