Kenya: Britam Names Wairegi's Replacement

19 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Tavaziva Madzinga has been appointed as the new Managing Director Britam Holdings Plc Group as February 2021.

Madzinga's appointment followed an in-depth recruitment process which according to Britam spanned over two years.

He takes over from Benson Irungu Wairegi who is set to retire as Britam boss by 31st January 2021.

In an internal circular to directors and staff at Britam issued, company chairman Andrew Hollas said that Wairegi has served Britam diligently for 40 years and has helped grow the company from a small home service insurance to a listed multinational company at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, with presence in 7 countries in Africa.

"On behalf of our shareholders and the Board, I want to express my deep appreciation to Dr. Wairegi for his steady leadership which has seen Britam experience rapid growth during his tenure as the Group Managing Director. The Board appreciates Dr. Wairegi's service and wish him the very best in his future endeavors. As a result of his experience in the Industry, Britam will continue tapping into his skills in different capacities," said Board Chairman, Andrew Hollas.

Madzinga, a Zimbabwe national, has over 20 years' experience in the Insurance industry and has served in various capacities which include Chief Executive Officer Swiss Re (UK & Ireland), Managing Director, Swiss Re Middle East & Africa, Regional Chief Executive Officer South & East Africa Old Mutual.

He also worked for Swiss Re for 3 years and at Old Mutual for 16 years which included being Chief Executive Officer in Kenya.

Madzinga is an actuarial scientist, holder of a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Cape Town and has attended INSEAD Business School, France and Harvard Business School.

"The Board is confident that the Company will benefit immensely from Mr. Madzinga's skills, knowledge and vast experience," Hollas added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.