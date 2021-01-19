Namibia: //Kharas Police Issue 119 Warnings to Covid-19 Rule Breakers

THE police in the //Kharas region have issued 119 warning notices to people found to have contravened the Covid-19 regulations.

The police regional commander, commissioner David Indongo, revealed this in a statement issued on Monday.

Indongo said contraventions of the Covid-19 health protocols in the region include failures to wear masks and maintain a social distance of 1,5 metres.

Indongo said 41 people were also slapped with a N$500 fine for staying out past the curfew time of 21h00, while four bar owners were fined for operating their businesses beyond the stipulated hours.

He said the police opted to issue fines rather than arrest the rule breakers as many of the police holding cells in the region are full.

"The main reason why there are no arrests is because most police holding cells are full. By not arresting the culprits we tried to avoid the spread of Covid-19 infections in police holding cells," he added.

Indongo also said crime in the region has drastically dropped during the Covid-19 curfew.

"I am appealing to the public to continue complying with the Covid-19 regulations to curb the spread of the virus," Indongo added.

