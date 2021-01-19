Sierra Leone: Public Service Commission Presents Biennial Report to Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio

The leadership of the Public Service Commission, PSC, has called at State House to present their biennial report for 2018-2020 to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

Chairman of PSC, Kalilu Umar Bah, said they were honoured to present the report to the President, adding that the process preceded the laying out of the report in the well of parliament.

He further noted that upon assuming duties in August 2018 he and other members challenged themselves to chart out a new direction to enable the Commission to carry out its constitutional mandates of recruitment and selection of competent personnel to meet the human resource requirement of the public service.

"During the period under review, the Commission received 12,763 applications nationwide. A total of 5,060 applicants were shortlisted to take the Civil Service Entrance Examination on a competitive basis in the regions, and 2,239 applicants sat to the exams in the regional headquarter towns of Makeni, Bo and Kenema.

"To date, a total of 775 officials have been appointed by the Public Service Commission to fill critical vacancies in various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies through its competitive recruitment procedures. Gender analysis of the 775 appointments is 278 women, representing 36% and 496 men, representing 64%," Chairman Bah explained.

Section 152 (1) of the Constitution of Sierra Leone (Act No.6 of 1991) confers on the PSC the power to appoint persons to hold or act in offices in the Public Service, including the power to make appointments, promotions and to exercise disciplinary control over persons holding or acting in such offices.

In his short remarks, President Bio thanked the Commissioner and members of the PSC for performing their statutory duties, adding that the work of the Commission was an extremely difficult one given that they would have to consider gender, region, and ethnicity in the recruitment process, and in making sure that the recruits were given the best to make the job easier.

"It is our duty as Sierra Leoneans to give positions of leadership to deserving people, to provide an atmosphere of good governance because it is a pathway to developing our nation. We have started making progress and changing the narratives.

"I want to thank you very much for taking this difficult task, we owe it to you in making sure that the people who are coming in service are equal to the task, and to motivate them to make sure we move this nation," President Bio noted.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit