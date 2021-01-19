South Africa: Proteas Women Raring to Go After 10 Months of Inaction

analysis

The Proteas had a solid run at the 2020 T20 Women's World Cup, reaching the semifinals. Then Covid-19 struck and halted that momentum. Now, almost a year on, they have a chance to build up a head of steam once again.

South Africa's Proteas Women will return to action for the first time since they lost to Australia in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup.

Hilton Moreeng's team haven't played a single game of cricket since their loss to the hosts and eventual winners of the World Cup. That was at the beginning of March 2020.

Now they finally have a chance to return to the pitch as they go against Pakistan in a series that will consist of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and the same number of T20 internationals.

Display Adverts

All games will be played at an empty Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, starting on Wednesday, 20 January.

In their sights is a Pakistan side that is keen to replicate the exploits of two years ago when they drew their ODIs and narrowly lost the Twenty20 series on South African soil.

Moreeng has emphasised the importance of returning to competitive cricket and also treating this inbound series...