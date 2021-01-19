Lesotho: Mothoana Speaks On Return to Competitive Football

BOKANG 'Lefty' Mothoana has finally lifted the lid on why he decided to return to competitive football having seemingly set his mind on retiring two seasons ago.

The former Likuena captain signed for LMPS during the off season after spending the whole of the 2018/19 season on the sidelines due to long term injury. Mothoana was also inactive in competitive football last season as he was club less after parting with Kick4Life at end of the 2018/19 season.

Many thought the left footed utility player would hang his boots due to recurrent injuries after a right knee injury that even saw him undergo surgery in April 2019.

The 32-year-old told the Lesotho Times that following his exit from Kick4Life and because of the recurrent injuries, he too thought he was done with competitive football. However, the new LMPS coach Seephephe 'Mochini' Matete persuaded him to return.

"I had told myself that the last injury was the end of my competitive football career," Mothoana said.

"However, I was still active in social soccer activities and the LMPS coach saw me at Pitso Ground and he said he was interested in me."

He was to meet Matete afterwards at an LMPS training session at Pitso Ground and was invited to train with LMPS to maintain his fitness.

"I returned to competitive football gradually as my fitness and confidence improved and I realised that I could still compete.

"The team was also convinced that I am able help them especially in guiding the young players. That is how I ended up returning to football," Mothoana said.

He said he was happy with the faith that Matete, who coached him in the national Under-20 side, has shown in him. He is also confident that with a positive lifestyle, he may never face injury-related challenges.

"Since I started struggling with injuries, I learnt that focus, discipline and a proper nutrition could speed up recovery."

Although it sounds ambitious, Mothoana still believes he can still make a difference in the senior national team. He said he believes the younger players in the national structures can benefit from his experience.