Nigeria: Buhari, Beninese President Meet At Aso Rock

Benin Republic President Patrice Talon, top, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, bottom
19 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Beninese leader, who arrived at the forecourt of the presidential villa at 11.09 a.m., was received by Mr Buhari.

The agenda of the meeting between the two leaders, who immediately went into a closed-door meeting, was unknown to journalists.

NAN, however, gathered that Mr Talon, who last met with the Nigerian leader in June 2019, was in the villa to thank Mr Buhari for ordering the re-opening of Nigerian borders in December 2020.

Mr Buhari had in August 2019 ordered closure of Nigeria's land borders to check smuggling of rice and other foodstuff as well as small arms and light weapons.

The president and the visiting Beninese leader are also expected to discuss security and bilateral matters as well as other sub-regional issues.

