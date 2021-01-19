Nigeria: Nasarawa Repatriates 40 Almajirai to States of Origin

Nasarawa State Government has repatriated 40 Almajirai back to their various states of origin.

Commissioner for women affairs and social development, Halima Jabiru, said on Monday in Lafia while addressing the Almajirai before their departure back to their various states of origin.

According to her, "Your repatriation back to your home states was a collective decision of all the Northern States Governors with a bid to ensuring the children are saved from the streets.

"That is why Governor Abdullahi Sule provided all the logistics needed for the exercise, for the love of children and for you to be reunited with their families." She said.

The Commissioner said the pupils very were intercepted while trying to enter the state from Zaria, Kaduna State.

Halima Jabiru decry the attitude of some teachers who hide some of the children during the exercise only to return them back to the streets when they could no longer bear the burden of catering for their needs.

She said these teachers have been taken to court to be tried in accordance with the Executive Order recently signed into law by the governor.