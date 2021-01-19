South Africa: Mourning and Remembering Andrew Mosane, One of SA's Most Colourful HIV, Human Rights and Queer Activists

analysis

'Queer as f**k, mad as a hatter, outrageous, ostentatious, brave, difficult, unrelenting; an activist with strengths and weaknesses on show.' - An activist remembers Andrew Mosane.

The death notices became personal this week with the death of Andrew Mosane, one of the Treatment Action Campaign's (TAC) early activists and later one of its most passionate leaders and educators.

We have lost too many people since Covid-19 emerged and rushed through our communities, taking with it the young, the beautiful, the complex, the old and now Andrew. Andrew did not die of Covid-19, but he will become part of the death statistics during this very sad and complex time in the world, where now more than ever we need passionate activists.

Among those who died have been activists who dedicated their lives to improving the world we inhabit. Distinguished comrades such as Bongo Tshabalala and Dr Clint le Bruyns have been taken from us before their time. We firmly believe that the stories of these people should be told in ways that memorialise them and strengthen those still alive to continue with the fight they so diligently fought.

Andrew Mosane was an activist who dedicated his life to social justice. Born...