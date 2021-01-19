Nigeria: We'll Resolve Kwara APC Crisis - Governor Bello

19 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has said stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will resolve the crisis bedevilling the Kwara State chapter of the party.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday after a meeting with a faction loyal to the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak and another loyal to the duo of Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed and the Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, the governor said gap in communication led to the crisis.

While both Abdulrazak and Mohammed were present along with some of their allies, Sen. Saraki was however absent.

Bello, who is the North Central representative in the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, said the zone has been mandated to review the issues in Kwara and report to the national leadership.

"We looked at the issues surrounding APC in Kwara State and we had brief submissions from some of the stakeholders and it was resolved that the matter should be taken back to the zone for it to look at the issues and report to the national caretaker committee.

"So, I hope that by next week, we should be able to resolve the matter at the zonal level and once that is done we can put our recommendations to the national caretaker committee for further action," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

