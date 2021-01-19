South Africa: School of Government On High Level Training for Public Servants On Crisis Leadership Management and Digital Transformation

19 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

South Africa and France are engaged in a partnership to train public servants on innovation and management in the digital and data era as well as leadership in time of crisis, as part of improving the capacity of the state to deliver services better to the public.

The National School of Government in partnership with the E'Cole Nationale D'administration (ENA) of France will offer courses in Public Affairs Management in the Digital Era and Leadership in Times of Crisis and Complexity in February 2021. The digital transformation course is aimed at reducing the gap between public administration and the world of innovation and new technologies. Digital technology is expected to boost the ability of public servants to innovate, in order to meet new expectations of the citizens in terms of transparency and democratic participation and to constantly improve the quality of public services and increase the efficiency of government.

The Leadership in Times of Crisis and Complexity course will explore topics such as leadership and prevention of crisis in a context of high uncertainty, governance and decision making during a crisis, stakes of communication during a crisis and creating agility and responsiveness in complex situations

For enquiries and enrolment: Ms Tiego Vuma on Tiego.Vuma@thensg.gov.za or 012 4416621 and Ms Boipelo Legwabe on Boipelo.Legwabe@thensg.gov.za or 4416739

