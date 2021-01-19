Nigeria: Jonathan Chairs 18th Daily Trust Dialogue On Restructuring

Former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will on Thursday in Abuja, preside over the 18th edition of the annual Daily Trust Dialogue, whose theme is on the hotly debated issue of restructuring of Nigeria.

The three key personalities to speak at the event, which will be moderated by renowned media entrepreneur and founder of Daria Media, Kadaria Ahmed, are: elder Statesman and Afenifere Chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, immediate past President-General of Ohanaeze Nd'Igbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, and renowned Political Scientist and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega.

The event, with the theme "Restructuring: Why? When? How?" will hold at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites, on Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado, Abuja, as from 10am.

Expected to grace the occasion are leaders of prominent socio-cultural and political groups in Nigeria such as the Afenifere, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Ohanaeze Nd'Igbo; the North Central States Peoples Forum (NCPF), the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), as well as the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), among others.

Other dignitaries expected at the Dialogue include serving and past state governors, serving and former ministers, lawmakers, chairmen of the major political parties in the country, members of civil society organisations, development partners and diplomats.

A statement signed by the Ag. Chief Executive Officer of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust and other titles, Nura Mamman Daura, said "unlike in other years, this year's Dialogue will have a mix of physical and virtual convergence, due to the inevitable restrictions imposed on physical human interactions by the Covid-19 pandemic".

The statement explained that only 50 participants, which include the chairman of the event, the guest speakers, the moderator, and a few other invited guests will be physically accommodated at the venue, while majority of participants and guests are encouraged to join remotely through the following webinar link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b-W7SigrTu-nQq4XY8-QWw.

The statement also disclosed that "this year's event will be broadcast live by the organisers' media partners-Arise TV (DSTV Channel 416; GoTV Channel 44; Sky Channel 519; Freeview Channel 136); AIT (DSTV Channel 253; GoTV Channel 93; Sky Channel 454; and StarTimes Channel 494; and it will be live streamed on Trust TV as well as the Daily Trust's social media channels.

The annual Daily Trust Dialogue is part of Media Trust Limited's contributions to stimulating discussions by Nigerians and fellow Africans towards enhancing national, and indeed, African integration and cohesion which are crucial for sustainable socio-political growth and economic development of Nigeria, and the African Continent at large.

Since 2002, Media Trust has hosted the annual public lecture series to discuss topical issues on various aspects of governance.

The series of Dialogues had been attended by past Heads of Government, the leadership of the National Assembly as well as captains of commerce and industry, aside members of the diplomatic corps.

The Daily Trust Dialogue had equally been graced at different times by eminent personalities from across Africa. They include Mr. Festus Mogae, former President of Botswana; late Flt. Lt. Jerry Rawlings, former President of Ghana; and Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim, former Prime Minister of Tanzania.

Others are late Mrs. Winnie Mandela of South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle; Dr. Mo Ibrahim; and Mrs. Samia Nkrumah, daughter of Late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.