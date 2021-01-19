Nigeria: Suleja's Headache - Markets Everywhere As Commuters Battle Congestion

12 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ihemebiri Chidiebere Simon

Suleja and environs can be considered the commercial centre of Niger State and it has continued to witness congestion which has turned the metropolis into a huge and chaotic market.

Traders and their wares often spill unto highways and other major roads, leading to accidents that cost lives and property.

How does the town cope and when is succour coming?

