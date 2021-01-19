Nigeria: Buhari to Inaugurate Oil & Gas Centre Jan 21

19 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on January 21 inaugurate the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC) Lagos to boost operations in the nation's petroleum sector.

Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), made the announcement in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

The Director of DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, who is the chief host for the virtual event, said the centre was structured to drive the three-pronged objectives of safety, value and cost efficiency which are critical for oil and gas industry stability, growth and sustainability.

"The integrated centre will also entrench Nigeria's status as regional leader and position the nation for significant global impact in the provision of value-added services and breakthrough solutions for the industry in years and decades to come," he said.

Auwalu said the NOGEC complex was structured to house the various flagship centres in order to comprehensively cover key areas of the industry.

He said the centre would leverage industry technical experts, Alternative Dispute Resolution practitioners and resources of the National Data Repository (NDR) to provide fair and balanced resolutions of industry-related disputes from an informed position.

"The centre will significantly reduce the cost of training and capacity building which is often associated with international travels by utilising both local and international subject matter experts (SME) to deliver world-class training in-country," he also noted.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.