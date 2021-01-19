Nigeria: Buhari to Inaugurate Oil & Gas Centre Jan 21

President Muhammadu Buhari will on January 21 inaugurate the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC) Lagos to boost operations in the nation's petroleum sector.

Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), made the announcement in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

The Director of DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, who is the chief host for the virtual event, said the centre was structured to drive the three-pronged objectives of safety, value and cost efficiency which are critical for oil and gas industry stability, growth and sustainability.

"The integrated centre will also entrench Nigeria's status as regional leader and position the nation for significant global impact in the provision of value-added services and breakthrough solutions for the industry in years and decades to come," he said.

Auwalu said the NOGEC complex was structured to house the various flagship centres in order to comprehensively cover key areas of the industry.

He said the centre would leverage industry technical experts, Alternative Dispute Resolution practitioners and resources of the National Data Repository (NDR) to provide fair and balanced resolutions of industry-related disputes from an informed position.

"The centre will significantly reduce the cost of training and capacity building which is often associated with international travels by utilising both local and international subject matter experts (SME) to deliver world-class training in-country," he also noted.