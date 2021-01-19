Nigeria: Three Dead, Four Injured As Fuel Tanker Explodes in Abeokuta

19 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta — Three persons have been confirmed dead, while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries following a tanker explosion that occurred along the Presidential Boulevard, Kuto axis of Abeokuta metropolis, the Ogun state capital.

The incident, which occurred around 8.15 am when the 33,000-litre tanker had brake failure while descending the Kuto overhead bridge.

Six vehicles and six motorcycles were also burnt in the fuel tanker fire incident. The development led to confusion as the incident happened near a private school and a bank facility with parents rushing to get their children from the school.

Men of the Federal and Ogun State Fire Services were at the scene of the incident to bring the raging fire under control, while motorists were advised to ply the alternative route.

Ogun Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr. Femi Ogunbanwo, who was at the scene of the incident said that the injured persons have been taken to the State Hospital in Ijaye and that the state government will cover the medical bills.

The Director of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Ige Olufolarin, while speaking with journalists at the scene of the fire disaster confirmed the number of casualties, stressing that the accident was as a result of brake failure on the part of the tanker truck.

The state Director of Fire Service, Engineer Fatai Adefola, who also spoke with journalists after the fire had been put out (extinguished), also confirmed that a total number of six light trucks (cars), as well as six motorcycles, were burnt alongside the petroleum tanker in the inferno.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.