South Africa: Brush With the Law in 2017 Stalks Incoming Pick n Pay Boss

analysis

The new Pick n Pay CEO, Pieter Boone, faced charges relating to insider trading and market manipulation when he was the chief operating officer of Metro AG, a Germany-based wholesale retailer. Boone was cleared of wrongdoing in connection with insider trading, but he was slapped with a fine for another transgression.

Pieter Boone, the incoming CEO of Pick n Pay, had a close brush with the law as German prosecutors investigated him in November 2017 for possible insider trading and market manipulation.

The investigation by Staatsanwaltschaft, Germany's public prosecutor office, didn't only focus on the conduct of Boone when he was a Metro AG senior executive, but also of the entire management and board chair of the wholesale retailer.

Although Boone and his colleagues were cleared of wrongdoing in connection with insider trading charges, they were eventually slapped with a monetary fine for another transgression (more on this later). A Johannesburg-based money manager said Boone's history at Metro might tarnish his reputation going into Pick n Pay.

Boone - a Netherlands-born businessman who joined Metro in 2011 and rose through the ranks to become MD of the Russian operations and later chief operating officer (COO) of the group - will...