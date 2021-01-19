South Africa: Proteas Women Aim to Hit GBV for Six

analysis

Cricket South Africa has taken heed of the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against the scourge of violence against women and children by launching the Black Day One-Day International.

The Proteas women's team will make a poignant stand against gender-based violence (GBV) with the launch of the Black Day One-Day International (ODI) in Durban. The symbolism of the women's team taking this stance is profound.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the initiative on Monday, which it hopes will help amplify the message that GBV has no place in society.

"The Black Day ODI is one event in our calendar that will allow us as a federation and the Proteas players to become servants of the community," said CSA acting chief executive Pholetsi Moseki during a virtual press conference.

"This is an opportunity for us to raise awareness and encourage our society to be intolerant of all forms of violence against women and girls. The Black Day ODI is an opportune platform to galvanise, educate, mobilise, create awareness and agitate towards the eradication of GBV."

The inaugural event was initially set to be unveiled in March 2020, when South Africa was to host T20 Women's World Cup champions Australia....