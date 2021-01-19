South Africa: Security Branch Police in the Spotlight As Neil Aggett Inquest Resumes

analysis

Former Security Branch policemen are set to be grilled over the coming weeks as the reopened Aggett inquest finally gets under way again.

After almost a year's recess brought on by unexpected delays and Covid-19 interruption, the hearing into the reopened inquest into Dr Neil Aggett's death in detention resumed on Monday via live streaming.

Five weeks have been set down for the finalisation of testimony and closing arguments in settling the case on how the 28-year-old medical doctor and trade unionist died in February 1982 and also of who may have been complicit in his death.

Aggett was found hanging from the bars in his cell at the notorious John Vorster Square police station (now the Johannesburg Central Police Station). While the apartheid state's 1982 inquest into his death found that Aggett had committed suicide after 70 days in detention, Aggett's friends and family have always disputed this, claiming that he was murdered at the hands of Security Branch policemen and that his hanging was staged.

In another turn, the Foundation for Human Rights (FHR), which has been supporting the legal challenge on behalf of Aggett's family, said ahead of the resumption of the current inquest, that in December...