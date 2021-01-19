South Africa: Security Branch Police in the Spotlight As Neil Aggett Inquest Resumes

18 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Former Security Branch policemen are set to be grilled over the coming weeks as the reopened Aggett inquest finally gets under way again.

After almost a year's recess brought on by unexpected delays and Covid-19 interruption, the hearing into the reopened inquest into Dr Neil Aggett's death in detention resumed on Monday via live streaming.

Five weeks have been set down for the finalisation of testimony and closing arguments in settling the case on how the 28-year-old medical doctor and trade unionist died in February 1982 and also of who may have been complicit in his death.

Aggett was found hanging from the bars in his cell at the notorious John Vorster Square police station (now the Johannesburg Central Police Station). While the apartheid state's 1982 inquest into his death found that Aggett had committed suicide after 70 days in detention, Aggett's friends and family have always disputed this, claiming that he was murdered at the hands of Security Branch policemen and that his hanging was staged.

In another turn, the Foundation for Human Rights (FHR), which has been supporting the legal challenge on behalf of Aggett's family, said ahead of the resumption of the current inquest, that in December...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.