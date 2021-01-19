South Africa: Leadership in Question (Part Seven) - Albert Luthuli's Leadership Comprised Multiple, Mutually Respectful Identities

18 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Raymond Suttner

Chief Albert Luthuli inhabited multiple worlds. That Luthuli enjoyed a following among all sections of the population punctured any validity that may have been accorded to apartheid theories to the effect that the different peoples of South Africa were separated by nature and that nothing could change this.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

The Road to Freedom is via the Cross

After being elected Natal ANC president, Luthuli moved further along the road, inviting the possibility of personal setbacks, sacrifice and even death. Early in 1952, he readied himself to be deposed as a chief, despite being elected (following the tradition of his community that had long elected their chiefs). The engagement and process by which he was deposed by the Department of Native Affairs are discussed in the next part.

He considered the consequences and possibilities over the long term. His Christian notion of service had driven his decision to become a chief. The same Christian beliefs guided him in refusing to choose between being a chief and his activity in the ANC-led Defiance Campaign, a few months before his election as national president. At the same time, Luthuli was aware that the choice he...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.