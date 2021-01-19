South Africa: Leadership in Question (Part Seven) - Albert Luthuli's Leadership Comprised Multiple, Mutually Respectful Identities

analysis

Chief Albert Luthuli inhabited multiple worlds. That Luthuli enjoyed a following among all sections of the population punctured any validity that may have been accorded to apartheid theories to the effect that the different peoples of South Africa were separated by nature and that nothing could change this.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

The Road to Freedom is via the Cross

After being elected Natal ANC president, Luthuli moved further along the road, inviting the possibility of personal setbacks, sacrifice and even death. Early in 1952, he readied himself to be deposed as a chief, despite being elected (following the tradition of his community that had long elected their chiefs). The engagement and process by which he was deposed by the Department of Native Affairs are discussed in the next part.

He considered the consequences and possibilities over the long term. His Christian notion of service had driven his decision to become a chief. The same Christian beliefs guided him in refusing to choose between being a chief and his activity in the ANC-led Defiance Campaign, a few months before his election as national president. At the same time, Luthuli was aware that the choice he...