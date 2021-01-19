South Africa's Covid-19 Vaccine Roll-Out - What We Do Know and What We're Still Struggling to Find Out

18 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called South Africa's Covid-19 vaccination roll-out 'the largest and most complex logistical undertaking in our country's history'. Here's what we know so far about how it will work:

Which vaccine is South Africa getting?

The first batch - 1.5 million doses scheduled to arrive in January and February - will be of the AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

South Africa is receiving around 12 million doses (enough for two doses for about 10% of the South African population) through the Covax facility around April-June. It is not certain which vaccine this will be, as Covax has signed deals with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and more, but the assumption is that South Africa will be receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In his 11 January speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that "we have, to date, secured 20 million doses to be delivered mainly in the first half of the year". This suggests that the government has procured 6.5 million vaccine doses, of uncertain origin, in addition to the two batches mentioned above.

In the presentation given by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to Parliament this month, the following "assumptions" were made about the vaccines South...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

