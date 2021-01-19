South Africa: Different Forms of Media Investment Could Give New Life and Hope to the Industry

18 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Styli Charalambous

We need only to look at the Murdoch empire, the Guptas' foray into TV and the press, and the not-so-Independent Media Group to see how things can go wrong.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In a previous column, I attempted to articulate, with a little more precision, the exact nature of the problems standing in the way of building an ecosystem that could aid the recovery and progress of the media industry. To recap, the four problem statements were:

How might we structure financially independent news media so that they can access investment and other funding pools in a governance-friendly manner?

How might we reclaim lost editorial skills, build capacity and talent pipelines and aid the continuous development of our media professionals?

How might we build organisations that are robust and continually innovating in journalism, new products and revenue opportunities?

How might we access and fund the appropriate technology required to deliver the best possible service to our audiences?

I will elaborate further on problem statement #1 and recommend some actions. Access to funding and start-up funding are not new issues for South African organisations, let alone media. And so we are faced with macro-economic hurdles...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.