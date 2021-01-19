South Africa: Community Axe Falls On Crime Horror House After Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Fails to Act

18 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The Kwazakhele community on Saturday began breaking down a house they initially wanted to become a youth development centre. Drug addicts had moved in and it became a lair for criminals. Community leaders who asked the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for help say they have been ignored. While the protest began with the residents of two streets, a crowd of more than 300 had joined by Sunday afternoon after another five break-ins in the area.

On Saturday, after a young woman died of a drug overdose, community members abandoned months of talks over a derelict house they had wanted to be converted into a youth development centre and set the place on fire.

The house, on the corners of Dalindyebo and Khama Streets in Kwazakhele, was abandoned a few years ago and, fed-up residents say, has become a hotspot for drug deals and a hideout for criminals.

Residents in Kwazakhele started setting a derelict house on fire after months of engagement with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality had failed.

The community first raised its concerns with the municipality in a series of emails sent months ago, explaining how the derelict house was used by young drug addicts, had...

