South Africa: Community Axe Falls On Crime Horror House After Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Fails to Act

The Kwazakhele community on Saturday began breaking down a house they initially wanted to become a youth development centre. Drug addicts had moved in and it became a lair for criminals. Community leaders who asked the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for help say they have been ignored. While the protest began with the residents of two streets, a crowd of more than 300 had joined by Sunday afternoon after another five break-ins in the area.

On Saturday, after a young woman died of a drug overdose, community members abandoned months of talks over a derelict house they had wanted to be converted into a youth development centre and set the place on fire.

The house, on the corners of Dalindyebo and Khama Streets in Kwazakhele, was abandoned a few years ago and, fed-up residents say, has become a hotspot for drug deals and a hideout for criminals.

Residents in Kwazakhele started setting a derelict house on fire after months of engagement with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality had failed.

The community first raised its concerns with the municipality in a series of emails sent months ago, explaining how the derelict house was used by young drug addicts, had...