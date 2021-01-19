South Africa: Athol Williams On Why Companies Involved in State Capture Should Be Prosecuted

18 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Melody Emmett

It's been a long and lonely road for Athol Williams, who is due to testify about global management consulting company Bain & Company's role in State Capture at the Zondo Commission in February. Having survived the classic punitive marginalisation inflicted on whistleblowers, Williams, who studied ethics at some of the best institutions in the world, can offer insights that will add an edge to evidence presented to date.

Due to testify at the State Capture commission in February, Athol Williams argues that there is almost an "ethical apartheid" between government and business, and that society has given permission for the corporate world to behave differently.

"For the last 10 years I have been actively working towards a more ethical society," Williams told Daily Maverick.

"I was lecturing at UCT on ethical decision-making and corporate ethics. I was studying what we mean by a more ethical society, what we mean by corporate ethics. I have spoken at every major conference on ethics in the country."

Describing a talk he gave to 5,000 chief financial officers in Sandton, he said being ethical means more than not doing bad things; it means seeing bad things happening and not doing anything about it.

"Most...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

