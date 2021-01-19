South Africa: Teach Our Kids How to Be Entrepreneurs - It's a Way Out of the Unemployment Impasse

18 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Michael Le Cordeur

All learners should be exposed to entrepreneurship at school. It teaches young people to create work for themselves instead of just looking for work. Thousands of people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, but the pandemic has also created many new opportunities. Entrepreneurship studies will open the eyes of learners to these opportunities.

In my previous column, I asked that we should consider postponing the reopening of the schools. It is gratifying that the request did not fall on deaf ears. Nevertheless, 2021 will be full of challenges. The first is that, with so many teachers having fallen ill or died, principals will struggle to get replacements in time for 15 February.

One solution would be to make use of newly graduated B.Ed. students. The irony is that my university this year received more applications than usual for Honours; more than our capacity. There are two reasons why students prefer to do another degree (online): the first is the uncertainty about the safety of teachers. The second is that, even with a B.Ed. degree, graduates struggle to find employment.

Officially, 30.8% of 11.1 million South Africans of working age are jobless or not studying further. Unemployment among young...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

