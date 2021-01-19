South Africa: Love Veterans and Their Secrets - Are We Destined to Be With One Person All Our Lives?

analysis

Toward the end of last year after having exhausted the list of sappy early 2000s Christmas rom-coms I watch religiously every festive season, I was struck by the depth of Beverly Clark's (played by Susan Sarandon) short monologue on marriage when she suspects her husband (Richard Gere) of having an affair in the 2004 film, Shall We Dance.

Beverly Clark: "All these promises that we make and we break. Why is it, do you think, that people get married?"

Mr Devine: "Passion."

Beverly Clark: "No."

Mr Devine: "Interesting, because I would have taken you for a romantic. Why, then?"

Beverly Clark: "Because we need a witness to our lives. There are a billion people on the planet. I mean, what does any one life really mean? But in a marriage, you're promising to care about everything. The good things, the bad things, the terrible things, the mundane things. All of it. All the time. Everyday. You're saying, your life will not go unnoticed because I will notice it. Your life will not go unwitnessed because I will be your witness."

Since then, the intricate dynamics of love and relationships had taken front row in my mind as I mulled over...