South Africa: Vaccine Tax Hike Underscores Treasury's Limited Options - Sin Taxes Should Be On the Table

analysis

National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane has said tax hikes may be used to fund the Covid vaccine rollout. Other options are on the table but the tax talk underscores the limited avenues that can be taken. Against the backdrop of prohibition, a hike in sin taxes should also be considered.

The other options floated by Mogajane in media interviews include increased borrowing. "One way or the other we will have to bite the bullet," he told 702 Talk Radio on Tuesday.

Reallocation of funds or raising the budget deficit are other possibilities he flagged in an interview this week in Business Day.

The Treasury is clearly in a very difficult space. The 2020/21 budget deficit was forecast in October to reach 15.7% of gross domestic product (GDP), while tax collection is expected to show a shortfall of almost R313-billion. And the renewed lockdown measures imposed in late December are weighing on commercial activity to such an extent that an economic contraction is seen in the first quarter of 2021 - following a 2020 contraction estimated at between 8% and 10% - which will further widen the deficit's ratio to GDP.

"It is difficult to see where else the funding could...