South Africa: The Tourist Accommodation Sector Is Still in Meltdown

18 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The tourist accommodation sector generated about a third of the income in November 2020 that had flowed its way 12 months before.

Total income for the tourist accommodation industry fell 65.5% in November 2020 compared with the same month the previous year, Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) said on Monday. That's a dramatic decline and one that few sectors could withstand for a prolonged period.

In June of 2020, when some of the harshest lockdown restrictions had been lifted, but most travel curbs remained in place, the sector's income plunged 95% -- basically, a collapse. Since then, things have slowly improved, but remain pretty awful. In July, the year-on-year figure was 88.6% lower, in August 80.6% (See table). In September it was 72%, in October 66.3%.

Now we have the November data, which shows a 66.5% drop over 12 months. So one silver lining to take from the data is that the decline is being arrested -- 66.5% is not nearly as bad as 95%. On the other hand, there was little difference between October and November, which signals that the pace of recovery, if it can be called that, is slowing.

December's figures could show improvement, but the renewed lockdown...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.