South Africa: Disciplinary Action - ANC Finally Turns On Carl Niehaus

Carl Niehaus has often been ridiculed for his statements in support of his political allies. Now, his erratic comments appear to have once again caught up with him, this time for taking on ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

ANC general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule has given Carl Niehaus 48 hours to respond to a notice of the party's intention to suspend him from his post in secretary-general Ace Magashule's office pending a disciplinary hearing into his alleged breach of the party's personnel policies.

In a letter dated 19 January 2021, Potgieter-Gqubule said Niehaus had been advised on numerous occasions that his public comments and social media posts "are unbecoming of someone working in this high office, which has the primary responsibility of driving and coordinating the work of all structures of the ANC".

Niehaus is known for making spirited and sometimes inflammatory statements in defence of the so-called RET forces, a faction loosely aligned to defend leaders such as former president Jacob Zuma and Magashule. Potgieter-Gqubule took issue with his recent comments on ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

Niehaus posted a statement last week on Twitter announcing he had been hospitalised due to Covid-19, which he said he wanted to deal...