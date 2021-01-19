South Africa: Young, Black, Female, Winemaker - Siwela Masoga Faces Tough Times As Booze Ban Drags On

18 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

While debate continues to rage around the ban on alcohol sales, small businesses are reeling under this disastrous regulation. One of them is Siwela Wines, run by a young, black woman - a rarity in an industry dominated by white men.

With the South African government having imposed three successive bans on alcohol sales in almost a year, Siwela Wines, an online wine company, might have to close.

"Wine is the only thing I do... this is my business. This is my life. I depend on selling my wines," said 30-year-old company owner Siwela Sweetness Masoga in a Zoom interview with Daily Maverick.

During the first ban at the start of South Africa's lockdown in March last year, her business was not as badly affected as she could still take orders online. Alcohol sales were lifted in June, but then banned again in July.

"We recovered slowly after the second one," she said. That ban was then lifted in August.

But on 29 December, a third ban on the sale of alcohol was announced with immediate effect. President Cyril Ramaphosa said this was done to reduce the number of alcohol-related admissions to hospitals and alleviate the pressure on...

