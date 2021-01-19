South Africa: Police 'Shoot and Kill' Unarmed Man in Ceres

analysis

A mother says she watched as police allegedly pepper-sprayed and beat her unarmed son with a pole before shooting and killing him.

Siena Pieterse is reeling after she alleges her unarmed son was shot and killed by police just metres from her, inside their home.

On Tuesday 12 January at around 11pm Pieterse's son Reginald, 23, got into a heated argument with his 18-year-old sister Genevieve at their home in Hector Peterson Street, Prince Alfred in Harlem, Phase 4 near Ceres.

When her brother threatened to hurt her, the teen called the police. But when the police arrived, says Pieterse, all hell broke loose:

A devastated Siena Pieterse said the police took away her breadwinner after they allegedly shot and killed her son Reginald Pieterse on Tuesday, 12 January. (Photo: Vincent Cruywagen)

"About six police vans and two police cars pulled up at our house in Hector Peterson Street. My son was sitting next to a shack outside our house busy cleaning a bucket when officers walked up to him. They didn't ask him any questions and just sprayed pepper spray into his eyes.

"My son ran into the house with the police chasing him. I don't know how many...