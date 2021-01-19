South Africa: A Respite From Load Shedding - but Don't Put Away the Candles

analysis

Despite Eskom's suspension of load shedding on Monday night, the power utility's three-month outlook for demand and generation capacity indicates a high likelihood of continued load shedding until mid-April.

Eskom announced that it would suspend load shedding from 11pm on Monday, 18 January, after managing to improve generation capacity and return some generators to service.

The power utility returned two generation units at Kusile and Kriel power stations, and one at Tutuka Power Station to service, according to a media statement released on Monday. Two more units were expected to return to service on Tuesday, and emergency generation reserves have also been adequately restored, said the statement.

"While the supply situation has improved at this point, Eskom would like to request the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system is vulnerable and unpredictable," Eskom said in the statement.

About 39.7% of Eskom's generation capacity was not available for service in the week of 4-10 January, according to Eskom's Weekly System Status Report.

The report indicates that for the week ending on Monday, 11 January, on average 13.36% of the utility's plant was down for planned maintenance, 22.42% was down because of unplanned maintenance and 3.92% was out of...