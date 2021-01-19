Angola, India Review Cooperation in Industry Sector and Trade

19 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan minister of Commerce and Industry Victor Fernandes and the Indian ambassador to Angola, Pratibha Parkar, discussed on Tuesday in Luanda the partnership agreements between the two countries in the trade and industrial areas.

The two officials reviewed the protocols signed in the fields of diamonds, oil, agriculture, information technology, health, food industry and food security.

The minister of Commerce and Industry, Victor Fernandes, praised the meeting, stressing that it will help strengthen relations between Angola and India in the two sectors he heads.

He explained that Angola has improved its business environment, especially in the sectors of manufacturing and food, in health and technology.

In turn, India's ambassador, Pratibha Parkar, voiced satisfaction at relationship between the two countries in the sectors of industry and trade.

She said the two countries trade exports reached USD 3 billion and the imports stood at USD 4.3 million in 2017-2019 period, with focus on the Angolan oil shipments to that country.

Angola imports from India pharmaceutical products, agricultural machinery, electrical materials, motor vehicles, among others.

She said that India identified potentials in Angola in the areas of health, agriculture, food processing, diamond cutting, among others.

Trade between Angola and India dates back to October 1986.

