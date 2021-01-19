Mozambique: - Manica Authorities Tighten Measures to Stop Covid-19 Spread

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique), 19 Jan (AIM) - The health authorities in the central Mozambican province of Manica are on high alert and taking a wide range of measures intended to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease within the communities.

The Manica provincial health director, Xavier Isidoro, assured reporters on Monday in the provincial capital, Chimoio, that all conditions have been put in place to fight the pandemic.

"There is strict control intended to prevent crowds from gathering," he said, adding that in places such as bus terminals, markets, supermarkets, shops, places of worship and entry points to the city, supplies of water and hand sanitisers have been placed for citizens to disinfect their hands.

Last week, the Mayor of Chimoio, Joao Ferreira, became the latest Mozambican public figure to announce that he has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. Ferreira said that he is now in home isolation, and carrying out his mayoral duties by computerized platforms.

Manica has so far recorded five deaths by Covid-19 and 814 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The use of face masks and physical distancing have been made mandatory and anyone who violates these measures may face penalties including criminal charges for disobedience.

"We are on high alert in every public place. In bus terminals, we have jerry cans of water, soap and other products to disinfect the hands. On public transport, anyone wishing to travel must wear a mask and the number of passengers has been reduced to three in every row. If a driver breaches this rule, he will be punished," said Filipe Armando, head of the Manica Provincial Transport Association (APTM) on Monday.

However, Armando said the success of these measures does not depend solely on the inspectors, but needs everyone's collaboration. "When united we can triumph in the fight against the common and invisible enemy", he said.

On Sunday, inspection teams worked with several churches to assess how they conduct acts of worship. The intention, Isidoro said, is to avoid the transformation of churches into places that spread Covid-19.

He stressed that full compliance with the rules by everyone can play a pivotal role in preventing the spread of pandemic.