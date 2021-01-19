Mozambique: Cyclone Eloise Likely to Hit Inhambane Coast

Maputo — Tropical cyclone Eloise is now on a course that will take it towards the coast of the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane, according to the forecast of the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC), operated by the United States Navy.

Eloise is expected to make landfall in northern Madagascar on Tuesday afternoon. Since cyclones weaken over land, the cyclone's wind speed will fall from 50 to 30 knots (from 93 to 55 kilometres an hour).

However, the cyclone is forecast to cross Madagascar and enter the Mozambique Channel by early on Thursday morning.

Over open water, Eloise will re-intensify, and its course will carry it on a south-westerly direction, towards the Inhambane coast.

It will make landfall somewhere near the town of Vilankulo early on Sunday morning, and by then the wind speed will have increased to 60 knots (110 kilometres an hour). The cyclone is likely to bring heavy rain to all of southern and much of central Mozambique.