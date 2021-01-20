Zambia: UK Copper Mining Company Settles Pollution Claim With Zambian Villagers

BlueSalo/Wikimedia Commons
Nchanga copper mine near Chingola, Zambia.
19 January 2021
Radio France Internationale

After six years of seeking damages for the pollution that has affected their lives, more than 2,500 Zambian villagers have been awarded a settlement by a UK company and its Zambian copper mining subsidiary.

"Without admission of liability, Vedanta Resources Limited and Konkola Copper Mines Plc confirm that they have agreed, for the benefit of local communities, the settlement of all claims brought against them by Zambian claimants represented by English law firm Leigh Day," according to the joint statement.

The claim focused on the toxic discharge from the mine that affected 2,500 people, including 643 children, living near the Nchanga Copper Mine in the villages of Shimulala, Kakosa, Hippo Pool and Hellen.

The population there earns its livelihood primarily by farming and fishing.

They claimed that the discharge from the mine polluted the drinking and bathing water, as well as that used for irrigation, leading to severe health problems.

Children with lead poisoning in Zambia need doctors : HRW

Kenyans lodge appeal with UK Supreme Court in Unilever negligence case

The copper mine is run by Konkola. With 16,000 employees, it is Zambia's largest private employer. Vedanta, a UK firm, is one of the largest mining companies in the world. It bought a controlling share in Konkola in 2004.

Leigh Day, an English law firm, brought the claim to the UK in 2015. The London Supreme Court ruled in April 2019 that the case could be brought to trial because parent company Vedanta owed the villagers a duty of care.

Vedanta had published company literature saying that it was responsible for environmental control throughout their grouping of companies, and for sustainability standards. The court ruled the parent company must be held accountable for the claims of pollution.

The Court also agreed that the case would not get a fair trial in Zambian courts due to lack of funding and appropriate legal expertise.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.