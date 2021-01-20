Rwanda: Covid-19 - All Sporting Activities Suspended in Kigali

19 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Following Monday's announcement of a new lockdown in Kigali to curb further spread of Covid-19, the Ministry of Sports has suspended all sporting activities apart from individual physical exercises in and around homes.

"The Ministry of Sports informs City of Kigali residents that sports activities are not permitted during lockdown," reads a statement from the ministry.

However, according to the communique, individual exercises at home and in boundaries of the village are allowed.

"Exercising at home is encouraged, individual walking and jogging is also permitted, but strictly within the limits of the village (Umudugudu) of residence, and in compliance with Covid-19 preventive measures. Group sports and exercise are strictly prohibited," the Ministry highlighted.

Via her Twitter account on Tuesday, January 19, Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, the Minister for Sports said that the violation of the new guidelines will not be tolerated.

"Anyone who does not comply with COVID-19 safety regulations will be punished by the National Police," She said.

On Monday, January 18, a cabinet meeting issued strict guidelines to be observed so as to slow the spread of new Covid-19 infections.

Rwanda is currently witnessing an acute rise in coronavirus numbers with 46 per cent of the total cases and 60 per cent of Covid-19 fatalities having been recorded in the last 50 days, according to the Minister of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.