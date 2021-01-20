Nigeria: OAU Announces Date for Continuation of 2019/2020 Academic Session

19 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

Lectures are expected to start in OAU on February 8 for students on campus and those online.

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) in Ile Ife, Osun State, has announced the resumption date for continuation of the 2019/2020 academic session.

The university, in a statement signed by its registrar, Magret Omosule, said authorities had approved the resumption of academic activities that were suspended last year March. The approval was given during a Senate meeting that held on Tuesday.

Mrs Omosule said final year students in the Faculty of Pharmacy, clinical students in the College of Health Sciences, and year four students in the Faculty of Agriculture are to come into the campus on February 7 while all other students are to attend their classes virtually.

She also said lectures are expected to start on February 8 for students on campus and online respectively.

"The approved resumption programme is subject to periodic review in line with the realities and trend of the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

More so, the Senate has approved "the cancellation of 2020/2021 academic session".

"Furthermore, in line with the directives of the Federal Government on the prevention of community transmission of COVID-19, the Senate was emphatic on the need for both staff and students to strictly adhere to the following COVID-19 protocols:

"Regular handwashing with soap and running water, use of hand sanitiser, compulsory wearing of face mask; and social distancing.

"Staff, students and other members of the University Community must also adhere strictly to the recommendations of the COVID-19 Committee of the University," the statement read.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.