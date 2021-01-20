Nigeria: NIN Registration - Nigeria Subscribers Submit 47.8m ID Numbers Ahead of Deadline

The government says the collection of NIN is at an average of three to four SIMs per subscriber.

The Nigerian Communications Commission says telecom operators received 47.8 million National Identification Number (NINs) from subscribers as at January 18.

This is contained in a statement by Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC Director, Public Affairs on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Adinde quoted the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, as saying that the figure showed that many Nigerian subscribers would be linked to their NINs before the February 9 deadline.

The government's drive to connect phone users to national identity numbers, a process requiring physical appearance at registration centres amidst COVID-19, has faced criticisms.

The government has pushed on nonetheless, and has threatened to disconnect subscribers who fail to link up by early February.

Mr Pantami said the collection of NIN was at an average of three to four SIMs per subscriber.

He expressed the federal government's appreciation for the commitment shown by citizens and urged them to submit their NINs before the deadline.

Mr Pantami called on the technical team to fast-track the processes so that the project would be delivered soonest.

"The Technical Implementation Committee, under the Ministerial Task Force reported significant progress in the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage," he said.

The minister called the attention of Nigerians to an application developed by the government, which allows subscribers to link up to a maximum of seven SIMs to their NINs.

He however, urged Nigerians to secure and protect their NINs, urging subscribers to desist from selling their numbers or allowing others to use them for registration.

"For any action committed with the SIM, good or bad will be officially traced and attached to the NIN owner," Mr Pantami said.(NAN)