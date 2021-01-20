Nigeria: Burna Boy's Song Makes Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' Inauguration Playlist

Burna Boy is the only Nigerian and African artiste on the playlist.

Burna Boy's hit track 'Destiny,' has been included in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration playlist.

'Destiny' is the 13th track on Burna Boy's Grammy-nominated 'African Giant' album.

Burna Boy is the only Nigerian and African artiste on the playlist.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee's CEO, Tony Allen, explained the criteria behind the song selection in a statement, published in The Insider.

He said the playlist is meant to "honour music as a consistent vehicle that has kept us connected through a challenging year".

"These songs and artistes reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country," he noted.

Burna Boy appears to be a favourite in the White House, having made former U.S. President, Barack Obama, and wife, Michelle's playlist in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The star-studded playlist which is now available on Soundcloud, Apple Music, Spotify, and TIDAL, includes 46 tracks.

It was created by producer and rapper, DJ D-Nice and Raedio in partnership with the inaugural committee.

The multi-generational playlist includes tracks by SZA, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Stevie Wonder, Mary J Blige, Marvin Gaye, and the late Bob Marley.

CNN said the playlist is part of the Presidential Inaugural Committee's push "to provide opportunities for Americans to participate in the inauguration from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden and Harris's inauguration will be broadcast live on Wednesday and includes a star-studded lineup of performers.

The inaugural committee announced that Lady Gaga will sing the American national anthem while Jennifer Lopez will also perform some of her songs.

Are you planning your #Inauguration2021 at-home watch party? Well let us take one thing off your plate -- @DJDNice and @TheRaedio came up with the perfect playlist for you to dance the night away as we ring in our new leaders. 💃🏼🕺https://t.co/QSKjH4uemj pic.twitter.com/OqqKK88NkI - Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 15, 2021