Nigeria: Just in - Presidency Tackles Akeredolu Over Directive to Herdsmen to Vacate Ondo Forests

19 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

"All Forest Reserves in the State are to be vacated by herdsmen within the next 7 days..." Mr Akeredolu says.

The presidency has opposed the directive by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, that herdsmen should vacate forest reserves in Ondo.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Akeredolu's dirctive on Monday, as part of moves by the Ondo government to check incessant kidnapping in the state.

"All Forest Reserves in the State are to be vacated by herdsmen within the next 7 days with effect from today, Monday 18th January, 2021," the Ondo governor said.

In its reaction Tuesday, the presidency in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Mr Akeredolu, a senior lawyer, "will be the least expected to unilaterally oust thousands of herders who have lived all their lives in the state on account of the infiltration of the forests by criminals.

"The government of Ondo, and all the 35 others across the federation must draw clear lines between the criminals and the law abiding citizens who must equally be saved from the infiltrators. Beyond law and order, the fight against crime is also a fight for human values which are fundamental to our country."

