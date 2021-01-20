Nigeria: Ndidi's First League Goal Sends Leicester Top of the EPL Table

Leicester City go atop the EPL table at least for the next 24 hours.

Two goals from Wilfred Ndidi and another from James Maddison gave Leicester City the three points that sent Brendan Rodgers' team top of the English Premier League [EPL] table at the midway stage, at least for the next 24 hours.

Leicester City started the better, putting Chelsea under immediate pressure.

That pressure paid off in the fifth minute when Tammy Abraham nonchalantly conceded a corner kick. The Foxes made them pay.

The ball, after a training ground move fell to Ndidi on the edge of the box and his slightly skewed left-footed drive flew into the net off the right post of Edouard Mendy.

Frank Lampard has been under pressure because the Blues have been lacklustre in their league games, and despite the 1-0 win over Fulham at the weekend came into Tuesday's game needing to prove his credentials as a top manager.

He made four changes, with Kai Havertz, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Tammy Abraham, restored to the starting 11. But they still looked stagnant, especially in their offensive forays.

Chelsea thought they had been thrown a lifeline when they thought they had won a penalty in the 39th minute when Christian Pulisic was tripped by Jonny Evans.

Craig Pawson pointed for a penalty but VAR overruled him because the foul was just outside the box. A minute after, Leicester added the second as Maddison drifted off James to slide the ball past Mendy.

The second half was one in which Leicester played a low block and attacked on the counter and they should have added to their two-goal lead.

On the 50 minute mark, James Justin had a great opportunity to score, but he sent his header just inches wide of goal. Seven minutes after, Youri Tielemans raced into the Chelsea box but Mendy made another save-this time with his left leg.

In the post-match interview, Lampard said, "We were beaten by a better team. They looked like a team in form and we looked like a team out of form".

In the studio, former Liverpool forward, Michael Owen inferred the Chelsea team look like a team who don't know what they are doing.

"Leicester look like a team that knows what they are doing-a complete opposite for the Chelsea team," he said.