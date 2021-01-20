Tanzania: Goal Drought Heralds CHAN

Goal drought neonsigned the African Nations Championship raging on in Cameroon as only four goals have been netted in the six opening matches of groups A, B and C.

The tournament which is solely for home leagues players lacked scoring techniques that is widely seen from players who serve big teams from Europe.

Group A has seen at least two goals in Cameroon's 1-0 win over Zimbabwe and Mali who beat Burkinafaso by a single goal in the group's second match staged in the Cameroonian capital, Yaoundé.

Only one goal has been netted in the group B match and that came when Democratic Republic of Congo beat their neighbours Congo- Brazzaville 1-0.

The second match between Libya and Niger ended in a barren draw. Almost similar situation faced group C whose commander is Morocco, the defending champions who stamped a slim 1-0 win over Togo in their group's opener on Monday.

Uganda national team coach John McKinstry said his players, like many others featuring in the tournament are youngsters who lacked offensive animation.

Still he said: "We are satisfied with the result but we come out of this match with regrets. It is up to us to question ourselves and above all to be conquerors. Rwanda's Amavubi Coach, Vincent Mashami saw poor finishing as major problem.

"We have not shown that we can win at least two clear chances. We can make the break, get the three points, the youngsters have caught the finish," he said after his team drew 0-0 with Uganda, the East African football giant.

He said: "Uganda is a great team.We will try to have a successful performance next time. Morocco, the defending champions had to labour to beat debutants Togo in Douala on Monday.

Though the defending champions Morocco are happy by starting the competition with a victory, they will have to rethink their attacking strategy after missing more than six scoring opportunities.

The 2020 African Nations Championship, known as the Total African Nations Championship (also referred to as CHAN 2020) is the 6th edition of the African Nations Championship, a biennial football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) exclusively featuring players from the respective national championships.

The tournament is being held in Cameroon from January 16th to February 7th 2021. Originally it was scheduled to be played from 4 to 25 April 2020.

However, CAF announced on 17 March 2020 that the tournament had been postponed to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 30 June, CAF announced that the tournament would be held in January and February 2021.

Ethiopia was formerly awarded as host of the tournament, but the EFF admitted it was not ready to host this competition, and hosting rights were awarded to Cameroon instead.

The final tournament was originally to be played during January and February, but it was moved to April, before being postponed again.

Unlike the Africa Cup of Nations, the competing national teams must be composed of players playing in their domestic league.

For example, a Cameroonian player is only eligible to play for the Cameroon national team if he is playing for a Cameroonian club.Morocco is the defending champions.