Tanzania: JPM - Come Enmasse to Invest in Safe Tz

President John Magufuli has assured investors investing in the country that Tanzania is safe and has maximum security for their companies.

President Magufuli made the remarks today in Kagera Region, while presiding over signing a contract deal of 664/- million dollars between the government and 'LZ NICKEL LIMITED' company.

"This project will employ eight million workers and Tanzania generally is a better place to invest and I would encourage that Tanzania's benefit 50 percent from their investment.

"We promised to deliver eight million employments; once this mine starts operating and we will have an assurance of employments," noted the head of State.

He further said apart from the employments opportunities, the project will provide, Nickle minerals that is useful airplane engines and in iron making.

"It is unfortunate that Ngara residents have been sitting on wealth and poor, if they had started mining we would have been far by now" said Dr Magufuli, adding that Tanzania is a rich country blessed with various natural resources, besides vast land and water bodies.