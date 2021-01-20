Tanzania: JPM - Come Enmasse to Invest in Safe Tz

19 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President John Magufuli has assured investors investing in the country that Tanzania is safe and has maximum security for their companies.

President Magufuli made the remarks today in Kagera Region, while presiding over signing a contract deal of 664/- million dollars between the government and 'LZ NICKEL LIMITED' company.

"This project will employ eight million workers and Tanzania generally is a better place to invest and I would encourage that Tanzania's benefit 50 percent from their investment.

"We promised to deliver eight million employments; once this mine starts operating and we will have an assurance of employments," noted the head of State.

He further said apart from the employments opportunities, the project will provide, Nickle minerals that is useful airplane engines and in iron making.

"It is unfortunate that Ngara residents have been sitting on wealth and poor, if they had started mining we would have been far by now" said Dr Magufuli, adding that Tanzania is a rich country blessed with various natural resources, besides vast land and water bodies.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.