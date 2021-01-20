Tanzania: Bank Offers Clients 57m/ - in Cashless Payment Campaign

IN a massive campaign to promote cashless transactions in points of sales and instead prefer paying for goods or service through NMB MasterPass QR and E-commerce, NMB has rewarded 280 winners for taking part in the drive.

Each pocketing 100,000/- and 12 winners further getting Smart phones (Samsung Galaxy) valued at 2.4m/- each, the bank's Relationship Card Business Manager, Yusuph Achayo said the MastaBATA campaign is healthy in limiting customers and the general public from carrying cash money that makes them become prone to robbery.

He said the bank releasing 56.8m/- to award the winners is a serious show that as technology advances, the public, who are customers to the financial institutions should also keep pace and change from using cash payments to modern less risky methods of doing business.

Speaking at the draw, Gaming Board Tanzania Official, Pendo said the promotion is a way rewarding the bank's customers who have transformed together with the bank through its digital journey.

"Remember use of cash is not only expensive for individual and government but also it is risky, let us all use cards and do shopping and on our daily purchases with such a procedure" she added.

NMB Bank is one of the first banks in Tanzania to issue secure EMV (Chip and Pin) MasterCard with contactless technology, and pioneered the largest roll out of contactless MasterCard payment cards in Tanzania to date.

Contactless technology allows consumers to make fast, secure and more convenient payments, and is ideal for quick payment environments where speed and convenience matter most such as taxis, buses, major retailers, grocery stores and fuel stations.