Tanzania: Telecom Company Relaunches Payment Solution

Tigo Tanzania has relaunched its merchant payment solution service as way to digitalise the country's retail ecosystem.

Chief Officer for Mobile Financial Service (MFS) at Tigo Tanzania, Angelica Pesha said that the objective of relaunching the service is to digitalise the payment channels in Tanzania.

"The local market is characterised by significant population growth, youthful demographic and relatively high levels of data and digital adoption," she said.

The revamped service now named 'Lipa kwa Simu' and that was first introduced in 2014, comes into the market with advanced features that one can have in a mobile financial services payment system, that includes but not limited to QR codes, number codes and In-App experience for merchants.

Lipa kwa Simu is a financial and digital service that enables businesses and institutions to receive payments from customers using their mobile wallets from all Network Operators.

It is a convenient and secured service for both businesses and customers.

She added, "We believe, the newly improved Lipa kwa Simu service, coupled with our extensive merchant network across the country, will give Tigo Pesa customers a greater payment experience by enabling them to conduct all their payment transactions in a secure, seamless and convenient manner at all kinds of merchants, micro, medium and large across the country."

Pesha noted further that, "With the introduction of QR codes and number codes in Lipa kwa Simu, we are prepared to bring simplicity and sophistication to Tigo Pesa transactions as QR codes offer a quick way to skip several steps, by simply scanning a merchant's QR code."

This launch goes hand in hand with a special promotion for all our customers, during this festive season where they will get cashback reward for every payment they will make to our Lipa Kwa Simu merchants.

The Lipa kwa Simu solution will enable all customers to pay conveniently to a diverse group of merchants across all sectors namely market places, fuel stations, cinema outlets, restaurants and cafes, pubs, bars, hotels, supermarkets, fuel stations, cinema outlets, pharmacies, hardware stores just to name a few.